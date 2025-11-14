Montgomery County Celebrates Grand Opening of New Library and Animal Control Facility

Clarksville, TN – The long-awaited Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library North Branch and the new, larger Montgomery County Animal Control facility were completed recently, and hundreds came out to celebrate with a grand opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said, “We have a lot to celebrate and a lot to be thankful for. This is a big moment in Montgomery County’s history.” He also thanked everyone involved in the project since its inception, especially major donors to the project, James and Betty Corlew.

Golden’s time at the podium was followed by Library Board Chair Quentin Humberd and Library Director Christina Riedel. After the ribbon cutting, Riedel commented, “This is a wonderful day, … so glad to be officially open.” She then shared long-term plans for expansion and possibly a mobile Library project.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control Director Dave Kaske began his comments from the podium by saying, “We made it. I can’t say enough about my staff. My management team really knocked it out of the park, and I want to thank them all from the bottom of my heart.”

The new facilities are located on Jordan Road, off State Route 374, near the 41-A Walmart.

Photo Gallery