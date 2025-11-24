Clarksville Police Investigate Injury Wreck on Ashland City Road Near Gatlin Street

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to a multiple-vehicle crash with injuries on Ashland City Road (41A Bypass) near Gatlin Street, that occurred at approximately 4:17pm. Traffic is being diverted onto Edmondson Ferry Road.

One individual was ejected from a vehicle and is being transported to Nashville via Life Flight helicopter. Their condition is currently unknown. The extent of injuries to others involved is also unknown at this time.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes until the roadway is cleared. No further details are available for release at this time.