Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Ashland City Road lane closed for Sewer Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed the outer eastbound lane of Ashland City Road from Queens Bluff Way to the east end of the Queens Bluff Way loop for sewer main leak repair.

Traffic will be shifted to the center lane while the work is underway. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Queens Bluff Way or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The sewer main repair is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 5:00pm.