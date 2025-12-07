APSU Track and Field Earns Nine Top-10 Finishes at Commodore Winter Challenge

Nashville, TN – Highlighted by nine top 10 finishes, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team concluded its first meet of the 2025-26 indoor season at Vanderbilt’s Winter Commodore Challenge, Saturday, at the David Williams II Recreation & Wellness Center.

Saturday’s events began with throws, as Emma Tucker highlighted Austin Peay State University’s performances in the weight throw with a sixth-place finish. The mark was Tucker’s first of two top 10 marks, as she also went on to finish eighth in the shot put later in the afternoon. Freshman China Giaimo paced the APSU Govs in the shot put, recording an 11.98-meter toss in her first collegiate meet.

Madelyn Kocik also finished the day with a pair of top 10 performances, beginning with an eighth-place finish in the long jump with a 5.61-meter leap – her best mark since finishing second at the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships. A Portland, Texas native, Kocik later went on to finish fifth in the triple jump with an 11.97-meter mark – the second-best mark of her career and her longest jump since recording a 12.12-meter jump last season at Vanderbilt’s Commodore Challenge (January 11th).

Three Governors competed in the 600-meter for Austin Peay State University with all three finishing in the top 10. Sophomore Taylin Segree paced the trio with a 1:33.28 time and fifth-place finish, while Alexis Arnett (1:34.03) and Mia McGee (1:34.57) finished seventh and 10th, respectively. It was the first time that any of the Govs had competed in the 600 in their collegiate career.

Wrapping up the Govs’ events for the day, Taylah Upshaw placed fourth in the 1,000-meter, setting a personal best with a time of 3:01.03.

