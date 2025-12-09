101st Airborne Division Embraces Cutting-Edge Tech with 3D-Manufactured Drone Initiative

Fort Campbell, KY – Turning another page in the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) journey within the Army’s transformation and its emerging technologies, the Division now has plans underway to revolutionize military drone creation in preparation for their upcoming division training exercise – Operation Lethal Eagle.

The Division began 3D manufacturing of small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) at the EagleWerx Applied Tactical Innovation Center at Fort Campbell, KY.

“This is bigger than simply printing parts. We are reshaping the sUAS enterprise at the tactical level,” said Col. (Promotable) Travis McIntosh, deputy commanding officer for support of the 101st Airborne Division. He said the project will impact the entire unit as it would affect “how we do small UAS in the division, from air worthiness to parts ordering, to fielding and training.”

The plan to build the systems at Fort Campbell came as a cooperative effort from the Division and 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Soldiers asked for sUAS that were more versatile, durable, and expendable than the standard previously fielded versions. For experimentation during the exercise, the Division and EagleWerx representatives are manufacturing 100 sUAS units and purchasing the ground control consoles, at a fraction of the cost of previously acquired sUAS’s.

Operation Lethal Eagle, a 21-day rigorous training exercise, is designed to prototype Army initiatives, train unit lethality, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault (L2A2) capabilities throughout the Division.

Many on the project including Capt. Andrew Blomquist, the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team innovation officer, are excited for the 3D printed drones to get into the hands of the end-users permanently.

“We have done multiple Soldier touch points, demos, and flight tests so luckily, we have already received great end user feedback”, said Blomquist. “One Soldier in particular that has experience with all of the previously fielded sUAS was surprised with its performance.”

The Division’s revolutionary experiment will continue in anticipation of its next major training event, in late spring at the Joint Readiness Training Center, at Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

To learn more about Eaglewerx Applied Tactical Innovation Center, visit https://home.army.mil/campbell/eaglewerx