Clarksville Police Investigate Shooting on Chinook Circle Involving Teen

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to the area of Chinook Circle in reference to a shooting that had already occurred at approximately 1:05pm. Officers located a 16-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper thigh.

The victim was transported to Tennova Healthcare, and his injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

Preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random incident, and there does not appear to be an active threat to residents in the area or the community at large.

Officers remain on scene as the investigation continues. Residents in the immediate vicinity of Chinook Circle who have outdoor security cameras are asked to contact 911 if they observe anything suspicious or believe they may have footage that could assist investigators.