Written by Kyle Watts

Clarksville, TN – There’s something whimsical about Tennessee. Whether it’s the radical changes in the weather, the endless green rolling hills, or the Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee has a bit of the fantastical around every corner. It’s a good thing we have a band of magical fairies roaming the state to help us see and appreciate the wonder around us.

“Fae Folx” is a troupe of traveling professional outdoor fantasy thespians from Middle Tennessee. They have been working at various private events and festivals for over ten years. Their most notable gig is the “Tennessee Renaissance Festival” which takes place annually in May.

Fae Folx has existed in its current iteration since 2022. Cameron Melton and Airen Haymer are the co-directors. The other nine performers are Jules Orihuela, Wyatt Scott, Matt Thacker, Cat Cooper, Lex McMillan, Arya Smiley, Huey Hollis, Estella Owens, and Liz Friend.

“Fae Folx” has a rigorous training process for the Renaissance Festival that begins every year in March. Training involves a mix of dance choreography, vocal training, and stage direction. They have about 12 stories that range from 5 to 12 minutes in length. These stories are usually adaptations of famous fairytales such as Cinderella.

The story scripts are written by Haymer and McMillan, but they leave plenty of room for improvisation to add to the lighthearted atmosphere of their shows. Interacting with crowds of 40 to 60 people is a major part of why their act is so highly sought after.

Their Renaissance Festival performance is a work of passion and skill. The fairies always arrive early to apply their makeup and costumes before guests arrive. They usually perform three shows that last about 30 minutes each. If they’re not actively performing on stage, then they’re walking the various lanes of the festival in character, interacting with visitors. Audience engagement is their highest priority.

A show begins with an opening bit, usually a fairy trying to read to the audience. Unfortunately, fairies can’t speak English, so all the audience will hear is gibberish. A narrator promptly takes over so the performance can begin in earnest.

All of the fairies are cross-trained to play every role in each story. Their outfits and props are handcrafted as well. At the end of the show, the fairies take time to do activities with children and take pictures.

“No show is going to be exactly like the one before it,” Melton said. “We specifically gear the stories that we do to interact with the audience as much as possible, which really cements that connection with them and makes them buy into the fantasy of the show.”

Fae Folx fills out the rest of their year with private gigs and volunteering. They solicit a dozen inquiries a year for private performances. In Clarksville, they have volunteered for popular events such as “Magic in the Park,” “Fright on Franklin,” and “Midsummer Magic.”

Melton has been performing at the Renaissance Festival for 12 years before founding “Fae Folx.” Getting to work with her fellow actors is part of what keeps her passion for outdoor performance going.

“It’s very energizing,” Melton said. “The time I spend getting stuff ready for festivals always gets returned to me threefold.”

You can learn more about Fae Folx on their Facebook page. If you are interested in booking Fae Folx for an event, you can email the team at fae.folx.tales@gmail.com.