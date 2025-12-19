Tandoor Indian Bistro: A Flavor Journey Worth Taking

Clarksville, TN – Tandoor Indian Bistro, Clarksville’s oldest Indian restaurant, recently celebrated its 21st anniversary—a true milestone for a place that has become a culinary treasure in our community. I still remember being invited to their grand opening all those years ago.

Now, to put things in perspective, I grew up on a farm in southern Montgomery County and graduated from Montgomery Central High School. My plate was filled with classic Southern comfort foods—meat, vegetables, and the occasional spaghetti, hamburger, or enchilada. That was my food world, my comfort zone. So when I received the invitation to try Indian food for the first time, I’ll admit—I was skeptical, maybe even a little nervous.

When I walked into Tandoor, I promised myself to keep an open mind, but fully expected not to like anything. Scanning the menu, I played it safe and ordered something with chicken—you can’t go too wrong with chicken, right? That’s when I chose Chicken Kadahi, a traditional Indian dish simmered with ripe tomatoes, fragrant spices, fresh ginger, and chilies, served with basmati rice.

From the very first bite, my expectations were shattered—in the best possible way. The chicken was tender and juicy, bathed in a sauce that was bold, complex, and utterly irresistible. Every bite delivered layers of flavor—smoky, tangy, spicy, and rich—all harmonizing in perfect balance. At that moment, I realized what makes Indian cuisine so special: the way each dish tells a story through its many spices and textures.

I paired it with Garlic Butter Naan, soft, warm, and slightly charred from the tandoor oven—perfect for scooping up every last bit of that sauce. As an appetizer, I tried Spinach Pakora, delicately crispy fritters with a hint of earthiness that made them instantly addictive. Both have since become must-order items every time I visit.

For this story, I decided to step outside my comfort zone and try something new at Tandoor. The moment you step through the restaurant’s doors, you’re greeted by a wave of intoxicating aromas—warm spices, smoky tandoor-grilled meats, and the comforting scent of freshly baked naan. It’s an experience that instantly tells you you’re in for something special.

That evening, I spoke with the manager, Maira Nasir, and asked which dishes were most popular among guests. Without hesitation, she listed Lamb Chops, Vindaloo, Butter Chicken, Tikka Masala, and Tandoori Chicken Tikka. I’d never tried lamb chops before, and since they were at the top of the favorites list, I decided it was time. Alongside them, I couldn’t resist ordering the Tandoori Chicken Tikka—you can never go wrong with chicken—plus my must-haves: Garlic Naan and Spinach Pakora.

When the Lamb Chops arrived, they were a feast for the senses. Perfectly charred from the tandoor oven, their smoky aroma alone was enough to make my mouth water. Each bite was tender and juicy, bursting with rich, earthy spices that danced on the palate—hints of cumin, coriander, and a subtle heat that lingered just long enough. Served with Basmati rice, the dish was nothing short of spectacular. I was floored by the depth of flavor and immediately wondered why I hadn’t tried them years ago. My go-to order at Tandoor might have just changed forever.

I decided to ask a few fellow patrons at Tandoor what they thought of the food as well.

“I’ve been coming to Tandoor for at least ten years, and I absolutely love the food—it’s all fantastic. But the lamb chops are my favorite, and they know it. They’re tender, perfectly seasoned, and full of flavor. This is the best restaurant in town, and the lamb chops are number one,” said Frederick Lizenby.

Next came the Tandoori Chicken Tikka, a beautifully grilled boneless chicken breast marinated in a blend of chili, garlic, and creamy yogurt. The first bite told me everything I needed to know—the chicken was so tender it nearly melted apart, juicy from edge to center, with a smoky spice that built gently with each forkful. Curious about its incredible tenderness, I asked Maira about their secret. She smiled and said the chicken is marinated for 24 hours in Greek yogurt and a blend of special spices. That slow marination, she explained, locks in the moisture and infuses every bite with flavor.

From the bold, robust flavors of the lamb chops to the tender, mouthwatering perfection of the Tandoori Chicken Tikka, choosing a favorite was nearly impossible. Both dishes were unforgettable in their own right, and I can safely say I’ve found not one, but two new favorites on Tandoor’s already exceptional menu.

“If you’re looking for bold, exciting flavors that come together perfectly, Tandoor is the place to be—no matter what stage of life you’re in. The butter chicken, Chicken 65, and cabbage dishes are absolutely outstanding, bursting with authentic flavor and depth. They’ll transport you straight into the heart of this remarkable Indian bistro,” said Stacy Dougherty of RE/MAX NorthStar.

A tandoor oven is the soul of authentic Indian cuisine — a deep, cylindrical clay or metal oven heated by charcoal or wood fire to blazing temperatures. This traditional cooking vessel transforms simple ingredients into richly flavored masterpieces. Marinated meats, seafood, and vegetables are lowered inside on skewers, where the intense, even heat locks in their juices and imparts a subtle, smoky essence that can’t be replicated by modern ovens. Soft breads like naan are slapped against the tandoor’s inner walls, puffing up and blistering to golden perfection within moments. Every dish that emerges carries the unmistakable warmth, aroma, and depth of centuries-old Indian culinary tradition.

“We put a lot of heart and effort into every single dish, and everything is made in-house. Our recipes come straight from back home, rooted in true Indian tradition. The groceries and spices we use are carefully sourced and imported from India to ensure genuine flavor and quality. We do everything we can to create the most authentic Indian dishes possible,” stated Maira Nasir, Tandoor Indian Bistro Manager.

Curious about trying Indian food but not sure where to start? Tandoor Indian Bistro makes it easy — and delicious — with their weekend lunch buffet, served from 11:00am to 2:00pm. This flavorful spread offers the perfect opportunity to explore a wide variety of authentic Indian dishes. You’ll find favorites like Tandoori Chicken, Butter Chicken, Chicken 65, Lamb Kabab, and Zucchini Pakora, along with Gobi Manchurian, spiced cabbage, Basmati rice, vegetable rice, fresh salads, and warm, buttery naan. With selections that change daily, every visit offers a new taste adventure into India’s vibrant culinary traditions.

“I was pregnant with my daughter when I first started coming to Tandoor—so it’s been about five years now. It’s the best food in town. We’re always back because it’s consistently good. That’s why we love it. We come here a lot—at least two or three times a week. If you want food that’s always good, this is the place. The flavor never changes. Some restaurants can be hit or miss, but here, it’s always great,” said Jade Cobbler.

Tandoor offers a variety of seating options, from cozy booths and classic tables to traditional Indian-style lounges adorned with soft, silky pillows and shimmering beaded curtains—creating an intimate and dining escape.

What began as a hesitant dinner outside my comfort zone turned into the start of a lifelong love for Indian cuisine. Tandoor didn’t just change how I eat—it expanded how I experience flavor itself.

“We truly look forward to welcoming you and sharing with you the rich, authentic flavors of India. Every visit is an opportunity for us to bring a little piece of our homeland to your table and make you feel right at home,” Maira Nasir said.

Tandoor Indian Bistro is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30pm to 9:00pm and Sunday from 4:30pm to 8:00pm. Their lunch buffet is available on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00am to 2:00pm. Tandoor is conveniently located at 2868 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Hampton Plaza, near Kohl’s. For more information, visit their website at www.tandoorclarksville.com