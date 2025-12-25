President Donald, First Lady Melania Trump Share Christmas Greetings and Message of Hope to Americans

Written by Donald J. Trump

U.S. President

Washington, D.C. – The First Lady and I send our warmest wishes to all Americans as we share in the joy of Christmas Day and celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The story of the Christmas miracle begins more than 2,000 years ago in Bethlehem, when angels appeared to humble shepherds to share the good news of a child born to bring hope to the world, declaring, “Glory to God in the highest.” Guided by a magnificent star, the shepherds traveled a great distance to gather around a crowded manger where, in the dark of night alongside Mary and Joseph, they knelt before the Light of the World, the source of eternal salvation, and the living Son of God.

The birth of Jesus revealed the perfect expression of God’s boundless love and His desire to be close to His people. More than two centuries later, we continue to rejoice in the gift of God’s only begotten Son as the graces of Christ’s life, death, and resurrection continue to pour out upon all who believe.

This Christmas, we also give thanks for the many blessings that God has bestowed upon our great Nation. For nearly 250 years, the principles of faith, family, and freedom have remained at the center of our way of life. As President, I will never waver in defending the fundamental values that make America the greatest country in the history of the world—and we will always remain one Nation under God.

Today, especially, we also remember the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who are unable to be with their families. While their solemn mission keeps them far from home this Christmas, their service and sacrifice protect our freedom and allow Americans all across our country to celebrate in safety and peace. We are grateful for their devotion, and we keep them and their loved ones close in our hearts.

During the Christmas season, we pray for an outpouring of God’s abiding love, divine mercy, and everlasting peace upon our country and the entire world. To every American, and to those celebrating around the globe, we wish you a very Merry Christmas!