City of Clarksville Announces Application Community Development Block Grant & Emergency Solutions Grant Application Workshop

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is pleased to announce the opening of the application period for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Entitlement Program and the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Program.

These federal funds, allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), aim to support community initiatives that enhance the quality of life for low- and moderate-income individuals, address homelessness, and bolster services for those at risk of housing instability.

Application Timeline: Applications for both funding programs open on January 13th, 2026. Prospective applicants must submit their proposals by February 9th, 2026. The City will announce funding awards in April 2026.

Workshops: To assist applicants in preparing their submissions, the City of Clarksville will host an informational workshop, open to community organizations, faith-based groups, non-profits, and agencies interested in applying for CDBG and ESG funding. These workshops will provide an overview of the application process, eligibility requirements, and project selection criteria.

January 13th, 4:30pm, Workforce Essentials – 523 Madison Street A, Room 223, Clarksville, TN 37040

The CDBG program is a vital federal grant program designed to improve the quality of life for low- and- moderate-income individuals and families in communities across the United States. The funds allocated through this program aim to address a wide range of community needs, including affordable housing, public infrastructure improvements, and economic development initiatives.

The ESG program provides essential funding to support services aimed at preventing homelessness and assisting individuals and families in emergency housing crises. This program enables local nonprofit organizations to offer resources such as temporary shelter, rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, and outreach services. ESG funding helps address urgent needs by covering costs related to shelter operations, essential services, and housing relocation, with the ultimate goal of quickly stabilizing people facing housing insecurity and reducing the risk of future homelessness.

The City of Clarksville encourages all interested non-profit organizations, local government entities, faith-based organizations, institutions of higher learning, and community groups with projects or programs to benefit low and moderate-income residents in the City of Clarksville. Your participation can help make a positive difference in our community.

For further information and the link to the application portal, please visit Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services at Clarksvilletn.gov/HUD-PublicServiceGrants.

About the Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services

Our mission is to revitalize neighborhoods, preserve or create affordable housing opportunities, and advocate for the marginalized. Our focus is assisting low- to moderate-income families in their homes, neighborhoods, and communities in which we all live. CNCS is a representation of our vibrant city and our desire for everyone to thrive by being better, serving the community better, and living better, together.