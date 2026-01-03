Clarksville Obituary: William “Eddie” Boyd

Clarksville, TN – William (Eddie) Boyd, age 56 of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, December 31st, 2025 at Tennova Medical Center of Clarksville.
Eddie was born on April 16th, 1969 in Louisville, KY to William Boyd and Jean O’Sail.
Eddie is survived by his parents William and Jean Boyd, loving wife, Marilou Boyd; sons, William E. Boyd Jr., and Gadi Alicante; brothers, William “Bill” L. (Laura) Boyd and Jody Lance (Kelsey) Boyd; granddaughters, Annalese, Summer, and Amanda.
A celebration of life in Eddie’s honor will be held on Sunday, January 4th, 2026 at 4:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Dr. Larry Robertson officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 4th, 2026 from 12:00pm until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
To send flowers to the family of William , please visit our floral store.
About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.
Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations.
For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com