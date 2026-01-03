Clarksville Obituary: William “Eddie” Boyd

Clarksville, TN – William (Eddie) Boyd, age 56 of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, December 31st, 2025 at Tennova Medical Center of Clarksville.

Eddie was born on April 16th, 1969 in Louisville, KY to William Boyd and Jean O’Sail.

Eddie is survived by his parents William and Jean Boyd, loving wife, Marilou Boyd; sons, William E. Boyd Jr., and Gadi Alicante; brothers, William “Bill” L. (Laura) Boyd and Jody Lance (Kelsey) Boyd; granddaughters, Annalese, Summer, and Amanda.

A celebration of life in Eddie’s honor will be held on Sunday, January 4th, 2026 at 4:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Dr. Larry Robertson officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 4th, 2026 from 12:00pm until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

To send flowers to the family of William , please visit our floral store.