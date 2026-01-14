APSU Lacrosse Unveils Inaugural 2026 Spring Schedule with Nine Home Games in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head lacrosse coach Melissa Rausch finalized the Governors’ inaugural 2026 schedule, featuring nine home games at Morgan Brothers Field.

“We are excited to announce our Inaugural Schedule. Over the past year, we have worked to build a schedule that will have us playing a mix of teams of all levels. We are ready to “Win at Home” and show Montgomery County how exciting lacrosse is.”

The Governors’ first season begins against Gardner-Webb (February 7th) in Clarksville. Following the season opener, the Governors hit the road for games against Big South Conference opponents Furman (February 20th) and Presbyterian (February 22nd); the Paladins finished third in the conference last season while the Blue Hose finished seventh. The Govs then return to Clarksville to face Metro Atlantic Conference member Canisius (February 27th).

The Governors play nine matches during the month of March, beginning with a contest against Eastern Michigan (March 1st) in Clarksville. Austin Peay State University then heads back on the road to New Jersey, where it faces Fairleigh Dickinson (March 7th) in its second-longest road trip of the season, before taking on Central Connecticut State (March 10th).

The Governors then return to Clarksville to face Winthrop (March 14th) and Iona (March 16th).

Atlantic Sun Conference play begins with a pair of games in Clarksville when the Govs take play Delaware (March 19th) and the 2025 ASUN Champion Liberty (March 21st) at Morgan Bros. Field. ASUN Conference play continues when the Govs play three-straight road games against Queens (March 26), Coastal Carolina (March 28), and Kennesaw State (April 4th).

Austin Peay State University then returns home for a match against Jacksonville (April 11th), the Dolphins went undefeated in conference play during the 2025 season. The APSU Govs hit the road for the final time in the regular season when they travel to Stetson (April 18th), before returning to the Volunteer State to play Lindenwood (April 22nd) in the regular-season finale.

Entry to all home matches at Morgan Brothers Field is free; additionally, all home games will be streamed on ESPN+. Game time can be found online by visiting the 2026 Austin Peay State University lacrosse schedule.

