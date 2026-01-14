Clarksville Obituary: Addie Howard, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Addie Howard, Jr. age 67 of Clarksville, TN, formerly of Texas, passed away Friday, January 9th, 2026 at his home. He was born October 10th, 1958 in Nueces County, Texas to Ernestine Bibbs Howard and the late Addie Howard, Sr. He served in the United States Navy and worked in Quality Control for Dr. Pepper Bottling Company in Texas.
Addie became a member of Living Bread World Outreach Ministries, Clarksville, TN. in March 2023, where Apostle Hazel Taylor is the Pastor. He assisted the church in their monthly outreach ministry to the Christian Height Nursing Home Center in Pembroke, Ky by playing dominoes with the residents. He also volunteered at the Kentucky/Fort Campbell Food Giveaway assisting with feeding the Fort Campbell/Clarksville community.
He also volunteered with the St. Bethlehem Christian Church outreach ministry in giving out school supplies to the Clarksville community. He also volunteered with the Clarksville Ministers Alliance in giving out turkeys to the community during Thanksgiving. He was also was an active member of the Ajax Senior Center, Clarksville, TN, where he played pool at on a monthly basis.
He is preceded in death by his father, Addie Howard, Sr. and his sister, Jennifer Smith.
His survivors include:
Mother: Ernestine Howard
2 sisters:Pamela Denise ReynoldsJacqueline Williams Sauls
4 Sons:Addie Howard III “AJ”Jovan HowardDamar HowardDante Howard
3 grandchildren:Heavenly HowardKyriakos KeahJosiah Howard
A memorial service for Addie Howard, Jr. will be conducted at a later date.
