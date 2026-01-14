45.5 F
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Addie Howard, Jr.

October 10th, 1958 — January 9th, 2026

Addie Howard, Jr.
Addie Howard, Jr.

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation ServicesClarksville, TN – Addie Howard, Jr. age 67 of Clarksville, TN, formerly of Texas, passed away Friday, January 9th, 2026 at his home. He was born October 10th, 1958 in Nueces County, Texas to Ernestine Bibbs Howard and the late Addie Howard, Sr. He served in the United States Navy and worked in Quality Control for Dr. Pepper Bottling Company in Texas.

Addie became a member of Living Bread World Outreach Ministries, Clarksville, TN. in March 2023, where Apostle Hazel Taylor is the Pastor. He assisted the church in their monthly outreach ministry to the Christian Height Nursing Home Center in Pembroke, Ky by playing dominoes with the residents. He also volunteered at the Kentucky/Fort Campbell Food Giveaway assisting with feeding the Fort Campbell/Clarksville community.

He also volunteered with the St. Bethlehem Christian Church outreach ministry in giving out school supplies to the Clarksville community. He also volunteered with the Clarksville Ministers Alliance in giving out turkeys to the community during Thanksgiving. He was also was an active member of the Ajax Senior Center, Clarksville, TN, where he played pool at on a monthly basis.

He is preceded in death by his father, Addie Howard, Sr. and his sister, Jennifer Smith.

His survivors include:

Mother: Ernestine Howard

2 sisters:Pamela Denise ReynoldsJacqueline Williams Sauls

4 Sons:Addie Howard III “AJ”Jovan HowardDamar HowardDante Howard

3 grandchildren:Heavenly HowardKyriakos KeahJosiah Howard

A memorial service for Addie Howard, Jr. will be conducted at a later date.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Addie Howard, Jr., please visit our flower store.
 

About Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services serves the needs of families in Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Gateway is a family business, owned and operated by two funeral directors with more than  30 years of combined professional funeral service experience. The name, “Gateway” was chosen as a tribute to Clarksville’s nickname, “Gateway to the New South”. We are proud to be a part of Clarksville!

 We have been true to the principles that have made us a successful, small-town family-owned business, remaining focused on our hometown values.

We invite you to call or visit Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services for a personal tour, and to get answers to questions on cremation options, funeral prices, and funeral pre-planning.

For more information, visit www.gatewayfh.com

