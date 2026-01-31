APSU Women’s Tennis Faces Murray State in Evansville Showdown

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team looks to (continue its win streak/take a win this weekend) in a match against the Murray State Racers, February 1st, in Evansville, Indiana.

In the fall season, the Governors earned 19 total wins, with eight in the Brian Coons Fall Tournament, five in the Georgia Southern Fall Shootout, and six in the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals.

In the season opener, the Governors took the win over Presbyterian but fell to Furman. Against Southern Indiana, the Govs won, 7-0, on Friday.

Historically, the Governors is 9-16 against the Racers in its 25-year match up history, with the largest margin of victory being 6-1. In the 2021 season, Austin Peay State University beat Murray State 4-3 and are seeking to win against the Racers after a three-season losing streak.

Austin Peay State University will be Murray State’s third opponent in the 2026 season. Previously in the 2024-2025 season, the Racers went 16-7 overall and 8-0 In conference play, they were back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference Champions.

About the Murray State Racers

2025 Record: 16-7 (8-0 MVC)

In the 2025 MVC Championship, the Racers fell to UIC 4-0 in the second round.

2024 Record: 17-6 (8-0 OVC)

In 2024, the Racers were MVC Champions and lost to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament 0-4.

All-Time Series (since 2004): 9-16, Murray State

Last Meeting: The Racers defeated the Governors 7-0, January 31st, 2025.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Evansville, Indiana, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU’s Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team remains in Evansville to face the Belmont Bruins, February 8th. The Bruins are currently 0-1 this season with a loss against Vanderbilt, 0-7.