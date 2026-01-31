20.6 F
Clarksville
Saturday, January 31, 2026
HomeSportsAPSU Women’s Tennis Faces Murray State in Evansville Showdown
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis Faces Murray State in Evansville Showdown

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Looks to Build Momentum in Road Contest vs. Murray State. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Looks to Build Momentum in Road Contest vs. Murray State. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team looks to (continue its win streak/take a win this weekend) in a match against the Murray State Racers, February 1st, in Evansville, Indiana.  

In the fall season, the Governors earned 19 total wins, with eight in the Brian Coons Fall Tournament, five in the Georgia Southern Fall Shootout, and six in the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals. 

In the season opener, the Governors took the win over Presbyterian but fell to Furman. Against Southern Indiana, the Govs won, 7-0, on Friday.   

Historically, the Governors is 9-16 against the Racers in its 25-year match up history, with the largest margin of victory being 6-1. In the 2021 season, Austin Peay State University beat Murray State 4-3 and are seeking to win against the Racers after a three-season losing streak.  

Austin Peay State University will be Murray State’s third opponent in the 2026 season. Previously in the 2024-2025 season, the Racers went 16-7 overall and 8-0 In conference play, they were back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference Champions.  

About the Murray State Racers 

2025 Record: 16-7 (8-0 MVC) 

In the 2025 MVC Championship, the Racers fell to UIC 4-0 in the second round.  

2024 Record: 17-6 (8-0 OVC)  

In 2024, the Racers were MVC Champions and lost to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament 0-4. 

All-Time Series (since 2004): 9-16, Murray State 

Last Meeting: The Racers defeated the Governors 7-0, January 31st, 2025.  

Follow the APSU Govs 

For news and updates from Evansville, Indiana, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

Next Up For APSU’s Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team remains in Evansville to face the Belmont Bruins, February 8th. The Bruins are currently 0-1 this season with a loss against Vanderbilt, 0-7.   

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Betty Sue Devers
Next article
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Assists FEMA With Emergency Power in Storm-Hit Tennessee
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information