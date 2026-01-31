Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Loses to Jacksonville 70-68 on Buzzer-Beater at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Led by Jim’Miyah Branton’s 15 points, the Governors lost a 70-68 decision at the buzzer to Jacksonville, Saturday, at F&M Bank Arena.

Jacksonville (14-7, 6-4 ASUN) started the game quickly, going up 11-4 just two minutes into the game. Austin Peay (13-7, 5-5 ASUN) battled back as a three-pointer by JaNiah Newell gave the APSU Govs a two-point lead at 17-15 with 2:43 remaining.

A three-pointer by Mya Williams and a layup by Lameria Thomas allowed the Govs to lead by three with 1:24 remaining in the opening quarter of play. Tatum Brown ended the first quarter with a three-pointer and a jumper to lead 24-22.

The Dolphins went cold to begin the second quarter, allowing the Governors to lead by six at 30-24 from a layup by Branton. Both teams were scoreless from 7:42 to 5:24, which ended with the Dolphins’ free throws. A three-pointer and two free throws by Newell extended the APSU Govs’ lead back to seven at 35-28.

Jacksonville fought back to get within one at 37-36 with under three minutes to play, but a three-pointer by Williams and Branton ended the first half with the home team leading 43-38.

The two teams went back and forth to open the third quarter, but a 6-2 run from the Dolphins got them back within one at 47-46 with six minutes remaining. The Governors responded with a 7-0 run, giving them their largest lead of eight at 54-46 with four minutes left. Back-to-back Jacksonville layups cut their deficit to four, and a jumper by Carmaya Brown ended the quarter with the APSU Govs still leading 55-52.

Jacksonville opened the final frame with back-to-back three pointers to lead 58-57. The two teams went shot-for-shot until a jumper by Branton and a layup by Anovia Sheals allowed the Govs to lead by five with four minutes remaining. JU layups and free throws by Brown tied the game at 66.

Aniah Smith’s free throws with 13 seconds left on the clock gave the Dolphins a two-point lead, but Branton tied the game with a layup with two seconds remaining. A jumper by Brown at the final buzzer ended the game with the Dolphins taking the 70-68 win.

The Difference

Fouls. The Governors had 22 fouls compared to Jacksonville’s 18.

Inside The Box Score

Jim’Miyah Branton led Austin Peay State University with 15 points.

Branton also led with six assists.

Lameria Thomas marked her second consecutive double-double with her 12-point, 11-rebound performance.

Anovia Sheals led with 3 steals.

The Governors outscored the Dolphins 19-18 in turnovers, 15-7 in fast-break points, and 21-14 from the bench.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball heads to Florence, Alabama, for a February 4th game against North Alabama.