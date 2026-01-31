Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes Ninth Street for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is repairing a water main on Ninth Street. Low water pressure may affect the vicinity during the work. A water outage on Ninth Street is possible.

Ninth Street has been closed from College Street to St. John Street. Traffic will be detoured to College Street and St. John Street to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 6:00pm.

Update: The Ninth Street road closure for water main leak repair has been extended until 2:00am on Sunday, February 1st.