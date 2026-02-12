Clarksville Street Department Announces Winter Storm Debris Cleanup Plan

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department will be conducting an abbreviated clean-up effort after the recent winter storm.

Storm debris clean-up at specific addresses in Clarksville neighborhoods will be done by public request.

Crews will be removing fallen debris from the January winter storm. Between February 17th and 27th, the Clarksville Street Department will accept requests from City residents for debris removal.

Tree limb sizes and location requirements that are required for the Street Department to remove debris on individual properties are, as always:

Biodegradable paper bags (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)

Cardboard boxes (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)

Larger limbs must be cut to 8 feet in length or shorter, and be less than 18 inches in diameter

The address must be within the City limits

Must be placed within 10 feet of the roadway, but not in the street, not blocking a drainage ditch, or the view of traffic

*No tree stumps or limbs cut by a commercial company

This clean-up effort will be for winter storm debris only. Separately, specific dates for the Street Department’s annual spring debris clean-up will be announced in weeks ahead.

To request winter storm debris removal on your property within the City limits, please call 931.645.7464 or report them online at: Report a Concern Via SeeClickFix | Clarksville, TN