Clarksville Police Department Investigating Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run on College Street

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to the area of Scott’s Multi-Purpose Center (908 College Street) at approximately 8:02pm after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a male lying in the roadway.

Officers located a Black male who was conscious and alert. He stated he had been running across the street when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver did not remain on scene.

The male sustained a serious injury to his right leg, later confirmed by EMS to be a compound fracture. Montgomery County EMS has transported him to Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital for treatment.

College Street is currently shut down in both directions from Ninth Street to Poston Street while FACT Investigators conduct their investigation. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes until the roadway is reopened

The incident is being investigated as a possible hit-and-run involving serious bodily injury. No additional information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.