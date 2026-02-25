60.4 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
HomeNewsClarksville Property Tax Deadline is February 29th; Interest Begins March 2nd
News

Clarksville Property Tax Deadline is February 29th; Interest Begins March 2nd

News Staff
By News Staff
Property Tax

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The Finance & Revenue Department of the City of Clarksville reminds residents that the last day to pay City property taxes without interest is Saturday, February 28th, 2026.

Beginning Monday, March 2nd, 2026, interest will begin to accrue on any unpaid 2025 property taxes. 

City of Clarksville property taxes can be paid at two locations, Monday through Friday, from 8:00am to 4:30pm.

The locations are:

City Hall
One Public Square
Clarksville TN, 37040

North Service Center
111 Cunningham Lane
Clarksville, TN 37042

Property taxes can also be paid at City Hall on Saturday, February 28th, from 8:30am until 12:30pm.

Accepted methods of payment are: cash, check, and credit card. If paying with a credit card, there is a 2.5% convenience fee. 

Payments may also be made online at: www.clarksvilletn.gov/ 

For more information about City property taxes, including making payments, the email address is finance@cityofclarksville.com

Or, please call Finance & Revenue at 931.645.7436.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Hosts Middle Tennessee in Home Opener
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information