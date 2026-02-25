Clarksville Property Tax Deadline is February 29th; Interest Begins March 2nd

Clarksville, TN – The Finance & Revenue Department of the City of Clarksville reminds residents that the last day to pay City property taxes without interest is Saturday, February 28th, 2026.

Beginning Monday, March 2nd, 2026, interest will begin to accrue on any unpaid 2025 property taxes.

City of Clarksville property taxes can be paid at two locations, Monday through Friday, from 8:00am to 4:30pm.

The locations are:

City Hall

One Public Square

Clarksville TN, 37040

North Service Center

111 Cunningham Lane

Clarksville, TN 37042

Property taxes can also be paid at City Hall on Saturday, February 28th, from 8:30am until 12:30pm.

Accepted methods of payment are: cash, check, and credit card. If paying with a credit card, there is a 2.5% convenience fee.

Payments may also be made online at: www.clarksvilletn.gov/

For more information about City property taxes, including making payments, the email address is finance@cityofclarksville.com

Or, please call Finance & Revenue at 931.645.7436.