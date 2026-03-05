Clarksville Obituary: Mary Alice Quarles

Clarksville, TN – Mary Alice Quarles, beloved family member and friend, passed away on March 2nd, 2026, at the age of 78. Born on April 13th, 1947, Mary Alice lived a life marked by quiet strength, faith, and devotion to those she loved. Her warm spirit and caring nature left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know her.

Mary Alice was known for her kindness and her steady presence within her community and church family. She valued time spent with loved ones and was always willing to lend a helping hand or a listening ear. Her life reflected a deep commitment to faith, family, and service, and her memory will continue to be cherished by those whose lives she touched.

A viewing will be held Saturday, March 14th, 2026, from 9:00am to 11:00am at St. Peter AME Church. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:00am at the church. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance and honor of Mary Alice Quarles and the life she lived.