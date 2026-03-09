APSU Men’s Basketball Forward Rashaud Marshall Selected to 2026 Atlantic Sun All-Tournament Team

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball junior forward Rashaud Marshall was named to the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference All-Tournament Team, the league announced Sunday.

A Second Team All-ASUN selection, Marshall averaged 28.0 points and 12.0 rebounds per game while shooting 65.6% from the floor in Austin Peay’s ASUN Tournament contests against Stetson and Queens.

Marshall began the postseason with a double-double during a 69-60 quarterfinals win against Stetson, posting 21 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 7-for-12 from the floor and 7-for-8 from the charity stripe. His performance marked his third double-double of the season and second against an ASUN opponent this season, it also marked his eighth time pacing the APSU Govs in points and the 14th time he led the team in rebounds.

The following day, Marshall logged the second-highest-scoring game of his career with 35 points on a 14-of-20 night from the field, while also adding 13 rebounds – also the second most of the high career – in a 90-83 semifinals loss to Queens.

Marshall is second on Austin Peay State University and fifth in the ASUN with 16.3 points per game, while his 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 offensive rebounds per game are second and third in the ASUN respectively. The Blytheville, Arkansas native’s 65.5 field-goal percentage also is sixth in the NCAA, second in the ASUN and is the second-best mark across a single season in program history.

Marshall is the third Governor to earn ASUN postseason All-Tournament honors and the first since DeMarcus Sharp and Dezi Jones received the honors following the 2024 ASUN Tournament.