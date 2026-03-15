Clarksville Obituary: Cherie Long

Clarksville, TN – Cherie Long, age 71, passed away on March 9th, 2026. Born on September 8th, 1954, Cherie will be remembered for the love she shared with family and friends and the lasting impact she made on those who knew her.

Throughout her life, Cherie was known for her kindness, warm spirit, and devotion to the people around her. She cherished time spent with loved ones and built meaningful relationships that spanned generations. Her caring nature and welcoming personality left a lasting impression on her community.

Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance and celebration of her life during visitation on Thursday, March 20th, 2026, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm at Foston Funeral Home.

A public viewing will also be held later that evening from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church.

Cherie Long’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her life will be remembered with gratitude, love, and respect by those who continue to cherish her legacy.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Cherie Long, please visit our flower store.