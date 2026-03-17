Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Finishes 15th at Florida State’s Seminole Intercollegiate

Tallahassee, FL – Led by a 22nd-place finish from John Mark Mills, Austin Peay State University’s men’s golf team finished in 15th place with a score of 912 at Florida State’s Seminole Intercollegiate, Tuesday, at Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University finished two shots behind 14th-place Western Kentucky and three shots behind 13th-place Jacksonville State. The Governors also beat 16th-place North Alabama by one shot and bested 17th-place Ball State by two strokes. Florida State won the tournament with a score of eight-under 856, and Eastern Kentucky’s Anders Larson was the individual medalist with a score of seven-under 209.

After finishing the second round with a score of six-over 78, Monday, Mills carded a four-over 76 in the final round to finish tied for 22nd with a score of 222. Patton Samuels, who finished the second round with a score of five-over 77, shot a three-over 75 in the third round to finish tied for 45th with a score of 228.

Zach Olsen also carded a five-over 77 in the second round before shooting a seven-over 79 in the final round to finish tied for 58th with a score of 230. Grady Cox posted counting scores for the Govs in each of the final two rounds, shooting a seven-over 79 in the second round and five-over 77 in the third round to finish tied for 78th with a score of 232.

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Parker Elkins shot an 83 in the second round and an 81 in the third round to finish tied for 111th with a score of 246.

The Governors are back in action when they host the Austin Peay Intercollegiate, March 23-24, at GreyStone Golf Club in Dickson, Tennessee.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.