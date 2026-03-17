Clarksville Obituary: Gregar Rudolph Amundson

Clarksville, TN – It is with great sadness that the family of Gregar Rudolph Amundson announces his passing on March 13th, 2026 with his loving life partner beside him. He was 76.

Gregar was born January 21st, 1950, in DePere, WI, the son of the late Rudolph and Thelma Amundson.

Gregar started his young life downhill skiing at three years old and continued skiing his entire life. At the tender age of eight, you would find him on Green Bay sailing solo and, shortly after, he was sailboat racing.

Gregar served his country honorably in the early 1970’s when he was drafted into the Army and was stationed in Tehran, Iran. He was trained in radio communications and received a National Defense Service Medal. He was also qualified as a M16 sharp shooter. While serving in Iran, he recruited many of his mates and organized ski trips with many being their very first time to ski. Gregar was a leader in the field of fun.

Upon returning to the states, Gregar graduated from the Diesel Mechanical School, made his way back to Door County where he ended up with the Palmer Johnson Ship Building Company. He was with them for several years while doing boat deliveries on the east coast. This brought him to another chapter in his life-that of a 100 ton Boat Captain.

With his previous experience and his love of the water, it was only natural to progress to that of a Captain. He did marine construction all over the Great Lakes with an emphasis on Green Bay and Door County. He loved this line of work as it allowed him to be free all winter to pursue his other hobbies. He went on to build three sailboats in his spare time.

The last one, Gregar and Kathy built over a span of ten years in their garage in TN-a 30-foot Sharpie that he based on a Howard I Chapelle design of a double ender. Gregar took the basic design and made size changes while lofting the blueprints.

Ever the adventurer, Gregar and Kathy regularly traveled each year to Costa Rica, their home away from home. They were both avid golfers, skiers, sailors and travelers.

Gregar lived a good life and was a free spirit!

Gregar is survived by his loving life partner of 30 years, Kathleen Marie Sitton, Clarksville, TN; his sister Karen Haen (John), Cedarburg, WI; three nephews Josh Haen and children McKenna and Cambria, MN; Aaron Haen (Christina) and children Owen and Avery, Markham, ON,CAN; and Zach Haen (Nikki) and children Emmy, Karter, Owen and Kaden, Eau Claire, WI.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 20th, 2026 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held later in WI.

The family is grateful for your kind show of sympathy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate in memory of Gregar Amundson to one of his favorite charities: your local Humane Society, USO, Wounded Warriors Project or Boys Town.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com