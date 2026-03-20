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Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Drops Two Matches on Opening Day of UAB’s March to May

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By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Struggles on Opening Day against UAB and North Alabama. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Struggles on Opening Day against UAB and North Alabama. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballBirmingham, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped two games against UAB and North Alabama, Friday, during the first day of UAB’s March to May. 

The APSU Govs dropped a 5-0 decision to UAB. Bailey Hope and Ashley Boswell pushed their match to a third set on Court No.2, but fell in an extended 17-15 third set. 

The Govs then fell in a 5-0 match to North Alabama. Isabella Rusell and Grace Austin, Alyson Cooper and Emma Loiars, and Emily Freel and Addi Hultquist each pushed their match to a third set on Courts No. 1,4, and 5, but all fell in their third sets. 

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team closes the March to May with two matches on Saturday, with a match against South Carolina at 9:00am, and a match against North Alabama immediately following. 

Results: Austin Peay vs. UAB 

1. Olivia Stant/Jasmine Hass (UAB)  def. Grace Austin/Isabella Russell (APSU) 21-11, 21-15 

2. Pien Grooters/Lauren Cairo(UAB) def. Ashley Boswell/Bailey Hope  (APSU) 21-17, 20-22, 17-15 

3.Ava Knott/Olivia Chychrun (UAB) def. Jordyn Beneteau/ Cami Missig (APSU) 21-9, 21-10 

4. Sadie Sharp/Claudia Stockard (UAB) def. Alyson Cooper/Emma Loiars (APSU) 21-12, 21-8 

5. Amelia Sullivan/Isabel Day(UAB) def. Emily Freel/Addi Hultquist (APSU) 21-10, 21-9 

Results: Austin Peay vs. North Alabama 

1. Audrey Gauthier/Selma Robinson(UNA) def. Isabella Russell/Grace Austin (APSU) 21-218, 16-21, 15-9 

2. Paige Griner/Sarah Lewis (UNA) def. Bailey Hope/Ashley Boswell (APSU) 21-15, 21-10 

3. Jennah Atchley/Brooke Bolden (UNA) def. Jordyn Beneteau/Cami Missig (APSU) 21-14, 21-13 

4. Lucy Wedding/Hailey Benesz (UNA) def. Alyson Cooper/Emma Loiars (APSU) 21-18, 19-21, 18-16 

5. Ava Goryl/Madeline McCabe (UNA) def. Emily Freel/Addi Hultquist (APSU) 19-21, 23-21, 19-17 

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