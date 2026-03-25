Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Takes 10th Place at Nashville Invitational

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot 306 in the final round of the Nashville Invitational to finish in tenth place, Tuesday, at Hermitage Golf Course.

Abby Hirtzel led the APSU Govs, as a final-round five-over 77 placed her in a tie for 22nd place with a ten-over 226 tournament total.

Ella Arnzen was right behind Hirtzel as a five over 77 allowed her to finish in a tie for 27th place with an 11 over 227 total.

Jillian Breedlove had the low round of the day for the Governors with her three over 75, which placed her in a tie for 32nd with a 229 54-hole total.

Jordin Cowing also shot a five over 77 for a tournament total of 234, putting her in a tie for 57th place. Autumn Spencer rounded out the APSU Govs’ lineup with a five over 77 to finish tied for 70th place with a 241 tournament score.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team plays in the Jan Weaver Invitational at Miller Memorial Golf Course, April 11th-12th, in Murray, Kentucky.