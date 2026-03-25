Clarksville, Montgomery County Added to Tennessee Advanced Communications Network in Ceremony with State Leaders

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, March 23rd, 2026, Montgomery County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially welcoming Montgomery County and the City of Clarksville to the statewide Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN).

The event was held at EMS Station 31 on Pace Road and attended by local first responders, including Montgomery County EMS, Fire, 911, Rescue Squad, and the Clarksville Police Department and Fire Departments, alongside state officials from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

Montgomery County’s transition to TACN ensures that first responders have reliable, interoperable communication for daily operations and the ability to coordinate seamlessly with local, state, and federal agencies across Tennessee.

“We have proudly supported the City of Clarksville since the early 2000s, but today we celebrate a major milestone: every first responder in Montgomery County now has access to TACN,” said Les Dolente, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Deputy Commissioner and Chief of Staff. “I want to thank the Montgomery County leadership who worked to make this happen because they know that TACN is the bridge that keeps first responders connected when lives are on the line—when seconds matter most.”

Montgomery County began the transition from its outdated analog radio system in early 2024, following county leadership approval and funding for law enforcement and EMS communications upgrades. Through a combination of county, TACN, and grant funding, all first responder agencies now have portable radios and equipment needed to access TACN.

“On behalf of Montgomery County EMS and the other Montgomery County public safety departments, I want to thank our state partners for their support and commitment to this advanced communications project,” said Chris Proctor, Chief of Montgomery County EMS. “TACN will transform the way our first responders communicate and allow them to serve our community more efficiently. Today’s ribbon-cutting celebrates a major step forward in emergency response for Clarksville and Montgomery County.”

“Keeping Montgomery County safe is my top priority, and that means ensuring our first responders have the tools they need to do their jobs effectively,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden. “TACN brings our teams together, letting them communicate instantly, coordinate seamlessly, and respond faster when lives are on the line. We are grateful for the service of all of our first responders and for the state partnerships that make milestones like this possible.”

TACN currently supports more than 73,000 local, state, and federal government users statewide. Last year, all state agencies transitioned to TACN, benefiting from improved interoperability and cost savings.

For more information about TACN, visit tn.gov/safety/tacn.