APSU Men’s Golf Fires 5-Under Final Round, Finishes Eighth at Austin Peay Intercollegiate

Dickson, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot five-under 283 – the second-best score by any team in the field on the day – in the third round of the Austin Peay Intercollegiate, Tuesday, to finish in eighth-place with a score of 11-over 875 at GreyStone Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University finished one shot behind sixth-place East Texas A&M and two shots behind sixth-place Southeastern Louisiana on the par-72, 7,147-yard course. Jacksonville State won the 23rd Austin Peay Intercollegiate by shooting back-to-back rounds of 11-under 277 en route to an aggregate score of 15-under 849. Jacksonville State’s Will Drake and UT Martin’s Grant Phillips tied for individual medalist honors after shooting eight-under 208.

Jack Dyer, who was competing as an individual, shot even-par 72 in the final round and finished tied for fifth with a score of four-under 212. Dyer’s fifth-place finish and 54-hole score of 212 are both career bests.

Zach Olsen led the lineup for Austin Peay State University, shooting one-under 71 in the final round to pick up six spots on the field and finish tied for ninth with a score of two-under 214. Patton Samuels carded an even-par 72 in the final round, picking up a pair of spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for 29th with a score of five-over 221.

John Mark Mills posted the best round of the day by a Governor, shooting three-under 69 to gain 25 spots on the field and finish tied for 44th with a score of 225. Grady Cox also went under par in the final round, shooting one-under 71 to pick up 17 spots and finish tied for 49th with a score of 226.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Jackson Wise shot two-over 74 in the third round and finished tied for 49th with a score of 226.

Parker Elkins, who competed as an individual, shot four-over 76 in the final round and finished in 19th place with a score of one-over 217. Also competing as an individual, Will Swigart carded an 85 in the third round and finished in 90th place with a score of 244.

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Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action when it closes the regular season at Murray State’s The Racer Intercollegiate, April 6th-7th, at the Country Club of Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky. The Governors then compete at the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championship, April 21st-23rd, at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Georgia.