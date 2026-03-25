APSU Women’s Basketball’s Kyra Perkins, Anovia Sheals, JaNiah Newell, Mya Williams Named Academic All-District

Greenwood, IN – Kyra Perkins, Anovia Sheals, JaNiah Newell, and Mya Williams of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team were named to the College Sport Communicators Academic All-District Women’s Basketball team on Tuesday.

From Morrison, Tennessee, Perkins played in 32 games for the APSU Govs, averaging 17.9 minutes per game. Perkins had 7.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game with a high of 19 points in the Govs’ win at Florida Gulf Coast, January 22nd. The junior is pursuing a degree in Sports Communication with a 3.83 GPA.

A Second Team All-ASUN Selection, Sheals played in 33 games for the APSU Govs, making 29 starts. She averaged a team-high 14.1 points and had 5.9 rebounds per game. Sheals scored in double figures 27 times with five 20-point performances. The Daytona Beach, Florida native had three double-doubles and led the team with 170 field goals. The sophomore is working towards a degree in Marketing with a 3.57 GPA.

Newell played in 33 games, making nine starts. Newell averaged 6.6 points and 1.6 rebounds on the season, playing 22.3 minutes per game. The Danville, Illinois native was second on the team with a 31.3 three-point percentage and averaged 1.7 assists per game. Newell is pursuing a degree in Health and Human Performance with a 3.75 GPA.

From Waxahachie, Texas, Williams played in 30 games, starting 29. Williams led the team with 60 three-pointers and a 35.5 three-point percentage. She averaged 8.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game with three 20-point performances and a high of 21 in the Govs’ win at Jacksonville, January 1st. Williams is pursuing a Master’s of Business Administration with a 4.00 GPA.

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