Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Falls 4-0 to Florida International in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team dropped a 4-0 match against Florida International, Saturday, at the UNF Tennis Complex.
Pauline Bruns and Sophia Baranov’s match began doubles with a 6-2 loss, while Elana Thiel and Katie Oliver won 6-2 from the No. 2 position. In the point-deciding match from the No. 1 court, Yi-Ching Huan and Luca Bohlen forced a tiebreaker but eventually fell 8-6 in the tiebreaking match.
In singles, Baranov and Butavand fell in a pair of straight sets, while Huang dropped a pair of 6-4 sets, resulting in the decision. With the result in hand, three APSU Govs’ matches were left unfinished, with Bruns’ match from the No. 5 position in the third set.
Austin Peay vs. Florida International
Doubles
- Katerina Mandelikova/Viktorie Hazmukova (FIU) def. Yi-Ching Huang / Luca Bohlen (APSU) 7-6 (8-6)
- Elena Thiel / Katie Oliver (APSU) def. Vittoria Baccino/Jelena Vico (FIU) 6-2
- Maria Araoz-Gosn/Aleksandra Simeva (FIU) def. Pauline Bruns / Sophia Baranov (APSU) 6-2
Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1
Singles
1. Katerina Mandelikova (FIU) def. Sophia Baranov (APSU) 7-6 (8-6), 6-0
2. Vittoria Baccino (FIU) def. Yi-Ching Huang (APSU) 6-4, 6-4
3. Jelena Vico (FIU) vs. Luca Bohlen (APSU) 7-6 (7-3), 2-1, unfinished
4. Maria Araoz-Gosn (FIU) def. Clemence Butavand (APSU) 6-2, 6-2
5. Viktorie Hazmukova (FIU) vs. Pauline Bruns (APSU) 6-4, 3-6, 3-0, unfinished
6. Aleksandra Simeva (FIU) vs. Elena Thiel (APSU) 7-6 (8-6), 1-1, unfinished
Order of Finish: 1, 4, 2
Follow the APSU Govs
For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team remains in Jacksonville for a match against Atlantic Sun Conference opponent North Florida for a Sunday 10:00pm match at the UNF Tennis Complex.