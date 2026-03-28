56.6 F
Clarksville
Saturday, March 28, 2026
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Falls 4-0 to Florida International in...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Falls 4-0 to Florida International in Jacksonville

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Comes Up Short Against Florida International in Saturday Contest. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Comes Up Short Against Florida International in Saturday Contest. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisJacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team dropped a 4-0 match against Florida International, Saturday, at the UNF Tennis Complex.

Pauline Bruns and Sophia Baranov’s match began doubles with a 6-2 loss, while Elana Thiel and Katie Oliver won 6-2 from the No. 2 position. In the point-deciding match from the No. 1 court, Yi-Ching Huan and Luca Bohlen forced a tiebreaker but eventually fell 8-6 in the tiebreaking match. 

In singles,  Baranov and Butavand fell in a pair of straight sets, while Huang dropped a pair of 6-4 sets, resulting in the decision. With the result in hand, three APSU Govs’ matches were left unfinished, with Bruns’ match from the No. 5 position in the third set. 

Austin Peay vs. Florida International

Doubles 

  1. Katerina Mandelikova/Viktorie Hazmukova (FIU) def. Yi-Ching Huang / Luca Bohlen (APSU) 7-6 (8-6)
  2. Elena Thiel / Katie Oliver (APSU) def. Vittoria Baccino/Jelena Vico (FIU) 6-2
  3. Maria Araoz-Gosn/Aleksandra Simeva (FIU) def. Pauline Bruns / Sophia Baranov (APSU) 6-2

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1

Singles

1. Katerina Mandelikova (FIU) def. Sophia Baranov (APSU) 7-6 (8-6), 6-0

2. Vittoria Baccino (FIU) def. Yi-Ching Huang (APSU) 6-4, 6-4

3. Jelena Vico (FIU) vs. Luca Bohlen (APSU) 7-6 (7-3), 2-1, unfinished

4. Maria Araoz-Gosn (FIU) def. Clemence Butavand (APSU) 6-2, 6-2

5. Viktorie Hazmukova (FIU) vs. Pauline Bruns (APSU) 6-4, 3-6, 3-0, unfinished

6. Aleksandra Simeva (FIU) vs. Elena Thiel (APSU) 7-6 (8-6), 1-1, unfinished

Order of Finish: 1, 4, 2

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team remains in Jacksonville for a match against Atlantic Sun Conference opponent North Florida for a Sunday 10:00pm match at the UNF Tennis Complex.

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Evelyn Hopkins
Next article
APSU Softball Falls 10-4 to Central Arkansas in Game 2
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information