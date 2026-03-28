Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Falls 4-0 to Florida International in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team dropped a 4-0 match against Florida International, Saturday, at the UNF Tennis Complex.

Pauline Bruns and Sophia Baranov’s match began doubles with a 6-2 loss, while Elana Thiel and Katie Oliver won 6-2 from the No. 2 position. In the point-deciding match from the No. 1 court, Yi-Ching Huan and Luca Bohlen forced a tiebreaker but eventually fell 8-6 in the tiebreaking match.

In singles, Baranov and Butavand fell in a pair of straight sets, while Huang dropped a pair of 6-4 sets, resulting in the decision. With the result in hand, three APSU Govs’ matches were left unfinished, with Bruns’ match from the No. 5 position in the third set.

Austin Peay vs. Florida International

Doubles

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1

Singles

1. Katerina Mandelikova (FIU) def. Sophia Baranov (APSU) 7-6 (8-6), 6-0

2. Vittoria Baccino (FIU) def. Yi-Ching Huang (APSU) 6-4, 6-4

3. Jelena Vico (FIU) vs. Luca Bohlen (APSU) 7-6 (7-3), 2-1, unfinished

4. Maria Araoz-Gosn (FIU) def. Clemence Butavand (APSU) 6-2, 6-2

5. Viktorie Hazmukova (FIU) vs. Pauline Bruns (APSU) 6-4, 3-6, 3-0, unfinished

6. Aleksandra Simeva (FIU) vs. Elena Thiel (APSU) 7-6 (8-6), 1-1, unfinished

Order of Finish: 1, 4, 2

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team remains in Jacksonville for a match against Atlantic Sun Conference opponent North Florida for a Sunday 10:00pm match at the UNF Tennis Complex.