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HomeSportsAPSU Baseball’s Gavin Alveti Named to Prestigious Midseason Relief Pitcher Watch List
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APSU Baseball’s Gavin Alveti Named to Prestigious Midseason Relief Pitcher Watch List

News Staff
By News Staff

APSU BaseballDallas, TX – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball senior Gavin Alveti was named to the 2026 NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Watch List, the organization announced Wednesday.

The midseason watch list consists of 61 of the best relief pitchers across Division I baseball – 18 of which were on the preseason list. The initial preseason watch list, released in February, included 104 student-athletes.

The list, which was announced on Wednesday, includes just three Atlantic Sun Conference players – Alveti, Central Arkansas’ Hunter Alexander, and Lipscomb’s Kaleb Kantola.

Alveti has pitched to a 1-2 record and a 2.88 ERA over 34.1 innings of work this season. He has also recorded six saves for the Governors, which is the second-most in the ASUN. The sidewinder leads the team in appearances, with 17, and has struck out 29 batters, while walking just eight.

The senior transfer from Central Arkansas was named to the preseason list after pitching to a 1-0 record his junior season. He started one game over 20 appearances last season, where he struck out 25 batters while only walking three over 41.0 innings.

Follow Govs Baseball

Stay up to date with Austin Peay State University Baseball by following the team on Instagram and X (@GovsBSB), and check back at LetsGoPeay.com for more news on the 2026 season.

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