Clarksville Obituary: Betty Jane Heltsley McClain

Clarksville, TN – Betty Jane Heltsley McClain, 87, passed away May 21st, 2026, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center – Nashville. Betty was born in Clarksville, TN, August 29th, 1938, to the late Sidney Emerson and Elizabeth Smoth Heltsley.

Betty graduated from Clarksville High School in 1956 and Austin Peay State College in 1960. She married Marcus W. McClain on September 24th, 1967. She was employed at Austin Peay State University for 40 years and retired in 2000 as the Executive Aide to the Vice-President for Finance and Administration. She was a member of First Christian Church.

Survivors are her loving husband of 58 years Marcus W. McClain. Nephew Sidney Wilson (Lynn) Taylor, Niece Betsy Taylor (Mark) Bush, Great Niece, Kate Taylor, Great Nephew Sy (Presley) Taylor and Emerson Bush. Goddaughter Brooke Wilee (Dustin) Haas & Godson Brock (Damaris) Wilee. She was preceded in death by sister, Peggy Heltsley Taylor and Brother-in-Law, Robert L. Taylor.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00am, Wednesday, May 27th, 2026, at Neal- Tarpley- Parchman Funeral Home with Rev. Lisa Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the service hour at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Sy Taylor, Mark Bush, Emerson Bush, David Wilee, Brock Wilee and Dustin Haas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Christian Church, 516 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com