Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Hermitage Road Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Hermitage Road from Old Hopkinsville Highway to Andrew Drive for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Hermitage Road will be closed from Old Hopkinsville Highway to Andrew Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Mills Drive. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, or choose an alternate travel route.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 10:00pm.