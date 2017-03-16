Austin Peay State University announces APSU Bass Tournament set for May 13th

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University announces that the 24th annual APSU Governors Bass Tournament will be held Saturday, May 13th, 2017 at Kentucky Lake, with registration and boat launching from Paris Landing (Tennessee) State Park. Last season’s tourney drew nearly 200 boats.

More than $12,000 dollars in prize money will be awarded. Previously, the Top 25 places earned cash prizes but now only the Top 10 places will gain monetary awards, meaning greater cash payouts, respectively, for those positions.

The tourney will begin 6:00am, May 13th, although all contestants must be checked in between 4:00am-5:30am, with a mandatory meeting on the water at 5:45am. Pre-registration entry fee is $120.00 per boat (two people per boat), $135.00 after noon, Friday, May 12th.

Fishing with artificial baits only is authorized with no motor trolling allowed. A five-fish limit per boat exists.

The Governors Club will serve sausage biscuits prior to the tournament and hamburgers and hot dogs at weigh-in.

Weigh in will begin at 2:30pm and boats launching will take place in order of postmark of entry form. Only largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass measuring 15 inches (with mouth closed) will be weighed.

Last year, the husband/wife team of Frank and Connie Fisher, of Clarksville, captured the $5,000 first-place prize with a five-fish weigh-in of 25.28, nearly three pounds more than second-place David Daniel-Joey Rumsey (Waverly, TN), who had a 22.31 pound catch. As a result, they took home $2,000.

Third-place finishers Shawn Darnell-Dennis Drugmand, of Woodlawn, TN took third at 19.95 pounds, collecting $1,500. That team barely nudged out Reed Baldwin-Justin Hopper, of Clarksville, which caught 19.41 pounds of fish and a $1,000 prize. But that pair snared the tourney’s Big Bass, reeling in a 7.40-pound catch and another $1,038, putting them at more than $2,000 for the day. Darnell-Drugmand was second with Big Bass catch of 6.62 pounds, earning them $692.00 for that catch.

Zach-Jacob Hull, of Arrington, took fifth in the overall standings with a haul of 18.73 pounds, good enough for $750.00 day.

Sponsored by Legends Bank, Morgan Contractors Inc., The Leaf-Chronicle, Jenkins and Wynne Ford Lincoln Mercury Honda, Tailwater Marine and Tackle, WJZM 1400 AM, WKDZ 106.5 FM, WVVF105.1 FM The Wolf, Walmart Supercenters (Clarksville), DBS and Associates Engineering, Inc. (David Smith), Groudn Support LLC, The Tackle Box, The Clarksville Marina at Liberty Park, Discover Clarksville, Reed Baldwin and Baldwin Builders, Clarksville Floor Covering, Gateway Tire and Service, Clarksville Online, Clarksville Sports Network along with the Governors Club, the tournament will benefit Austin Peay athletics.

For the entry form and more information, stop by the APSU University Advancement office or call 931.221.6357 or 931.221.7127, between 8:00am-4:30pm. After business hours, call 931.279.0905.

In addition, all this information, including the entry form, is available at the APSU athletics web site: www.LetsGoPeay.com/bass or www.Facebook.com/LetsGoPeayBass

Photos from Last Year’s APSU Bass Tournament

Sections

Topics