Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf heads to Tiger Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team will take the course Sunday to compete in the Tiger Invitational presented by Jason Dufner, an Auburn-hosted event at the Grand National Lake Course in Opelika, Alabama.

The Govs will face an incredible field in Opelika; in addition to host Auburn, which will field two teams, student-athletes from Arkansas State, Charlotte, Chattanooga, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, James Madison, Kennesaw State, Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Mercer, Morehead State, North Alabama, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Toledo, ULM and Western Kentucky will compete on the 7,289-yard, par-72 track.

Five Govs will take on the talented field in Auburn, with senior Michael Busse leading off as the No. 1; his 71.4 stroke average is the seventh-best individual mark in the OVC. Chase Korte slots in as the No. 2 this week, followed by senior Austin Lancaster, sophomore Micah Knisley and junior Garrett Whitfield to round out the field.

This will be the first stroke play event for the Govs this spring; all five players in the lineup this week also competed in the President’s Day Match Play Championship, February 17th-18th.

Live scoring will be provided by GolfStat.com and a complete recap of each day will be available following the round at LetsGoPeay.com.

