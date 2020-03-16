|
APSU Update: All Spring Semester Classes will remain Online
Clarksville, TN – Last week, Austin Peay State University (APSU) announced it was temporarily moving all classes online on Monday, March 23rd, 2020.
Following new recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stop the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the following decisions have been made:
Austin Peay State University Business:
If anyone needs to conduct University business, such as meeting with the Office of Financial Aid or the Office of the Registrar, please call or email those departments before coming to campus.
This will help with the CDC’s recommendation for social distancing, and you may be able to complete your business remotely. Because this situation is leading to a high volume of phone calls and emails to campus, responses may be delayed. Please know that the University will respond to all enquiries, though we might not have all the answers at first.
Like most of our peer institutions across the country, we’re working through a situation with no precedent, and we appreciate your understanding as we move through this challenging time.
