APSU Update: All Spring Semester Classes will remain Online

Clarksville, TN – Last week, Austin Peay State University (APSU) announced it was temporarily moving all classes online on Monday, March 23rd, 2020.

Following new recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stop the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the following decisions have been made:

All classes will remain online for the rest of the spring semester – including the University’s shortened Spring II and Spring B semesters.

All classes – both online and previously on-ground – remain suspended until March 23. We want to remind everyone that any assignments that were due this week should have a new due date. Faculty are encouraged to communicate changes with their students as soon as possible.

The University’s Office of Distance Education is hosting a series of webinars via Zoom this week to help with the move to online education. Information is available at apsu.edu/godigital.

Students in courses that require clinicals or hands-on instruction should contact their academic departments for information specific to their situation.

Faculty and staff members who can perform their duties from home should consider telecommuting. Discuss options with your supervisor. Keep in mind that not all roles are suited for telecommuting due to specific job duties that cannot be performed at home or because of the operating requirements of the unit. See the telecommuting webpage for details.

Austin Peay State University Business:

If anyone needs to conduct University business, such as meeting with the Office of Financial Aid or the Office of the Registrar, please call or email those departments before coming to campus.

This will help with the CDC’s recommendation for social distancing, and you may be able to complete your business remotely. Because this situation is leading to a high volume of phone calls and emails to campus, responses may be delayed. Please know that the University will respond to all enquiries, though we might not have all the answers at first.

Like most of our peer institutions across the country, we’re working through a situation with no precedent, and we appreciate your understanding as we move through this challenging time.

