Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, a Model of Bipartisanship

Washington, D.C. – “This week, one of President Donald Trump’s most outspoken critics, Governor Gavin Newsom of California, said this about the president and his team’s response to the cruise ship in Oakland: ‘Every single thing [Trump] said, they followed through on. Every single thing. His administration—and it starts at the top, including the vice president—has been consistent,’” Reps. Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Brian Babin (R-TX) write.

“It has been alleged by multiple officials of the Obama administration, including in The Post, that the president and his then-national security adviser, John Bolton, ‘dissolved the office’ at the White House in charge of pandemic preparedness. Because I led the very directorate assigned that mission . . . I know the charge is specious,” Tim Morrison writes in The Washington Post.

During a crisis, it’s more important than ever that journalists share accurate information about the Federal Government’s response. Yesterday, a member of The New York Times editorial board shared a partial quote from President Trump “with the explicit intent of misleading people,” Becket Adams writes in the Washington Examiner.

By slashing red tape, “the president and his task force have changed the way we respond to viral and pandemic events . . . The strength of America lies in her ability to innovate and problem-solve. The best ideas and solutions come from a government and a private sector that come together for the common good,” Bradley Blakeman writes in The Hill.

