Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Together, America will prevail

March 18, 2020 | Print This Post
 

The White HouseWashington, D.C. – “I want all Americans to understand,” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter this afternoon. “We are at war with an invisible enemy, but that enemy is no match for the spirit and resolve of the American people.”
 
He’s right. Thanks to the dedication of our doctors, nurses, and scientists—as well as the love, patriotism, and determination of our citizens—no country is better prepared to meet this challenge than America.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump

U.S. President Donald J. Trump

No nation on Earth will emerge stronger and more united than ours.
 
The Federal Government is leaving no stone unturned in its unprecedented response.

Today, the President announced more groundbreaking steps to slow the spread of the virus and help every American community brave the storm:

  • The Defense Department will massively expand medical resources, making 5 million respirator masks and 2,000 ventilators available for use
  • FEMA is now activated in every region of the country and at the highest level
  • The Department of Housing & Urban Development will be suspending foreclosures and evictions until the end of April
  • Health & Human Services will also suspend foreclosures and evictions
  • Navy hospital ships are being deployed to impacted areas
  • America and Canada will halt all non-essential travel across their border

President Donald Trump held a phone meeting today with 130 CEOs to hear directly what they need to respond to this crisis. Defeating this virus will take a historic partnership between our public and private sectors. The Trump Administration is leading that charge.
 
President Donald Trump: With Defense Production Act, more resources will be mobilized
 
History has shown that our nation always rises to the occasion when staring down uncertain and trying times. The American people are proving that once again now—and the President couldn’t be prouder, Vice President Mike Pence wrote in USA Today.   
 

“In the weeks ahead, President Donald Trump and this administration will continue to take strong action to protect the American people, and we will continue to build on the partnerships that we’ve forged with state and local governments, as well as with the scientific and business communities,” he said.
 
“But for all of these important steps, there is no substitute for the action of the American people.”
 
Mist Read: “VP: We need the American people’s help to fight coronavirus now”


Sections

Politics

Topics

, , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives