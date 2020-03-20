Tennessee Department of Education Partners with Hoonuit to Provide Families Access to School Meal Finder

Nashville, TN – In response to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) is partnering with Hoonuit to make available a school meal site finder, SchoolMealFinder.com, for Tennessee families to find the closest meal pick up program available to them.

“We know this is a difficult time for Tennesseans and we want to provide relief for the thousands of students who rely on school meals by providing a tool to help families find meal pick-up sites as easily as possible,” said Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

“This critical resource will provide the most up-to-date information submitted to the department so that we can meet the fundamental need of keeping our students fed,” Schwinn stated.



Meal service data from Tennessee is currently loaded into the School Meal Finder site and will continue to be updated daily as more meal service stops become available throughout the state and reported to the Department.

School Meal Finder is managed by Hoonuit, an existing resource used by many education systems to provide analytics and professional development solutions to improve student outcomes.

Hoonuit utilizes an interactive map to allow users to search by city, zip code, and address to locate the nearest food pick up site. Once a user selects the desired pick up location, hours of operation and other relevant information are available.

Most internet browsers, including Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari, are compatible with School Meal Finder. Hoonuit is currently working to make School Meal Finder compatible with Internet Explorer.

To access the meal locator, visit http://schoolfoodfinder.com/.

To contact Hoonuit directly, call 866.259.6890 Ext 8 or visit https://hoonuit.com/lp/school-meal-finder/.

For TDOE nutrition-related information, visit https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus.html.

