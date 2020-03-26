|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
America marshals all its resources to fight the Coronavirus
Washington, D.C. – Last night, the Senate unanimously passed a $2.2 trillion emergency deal—the largest economic relief package in our nation’s history. “96-0 in the United States Senate. Congratulations AMERICA!” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.
The American people have heroically joined forces and stepped up to help defeat the Coronavirus. But this outbreak has left American workers and small business owners in immediate need of financial relief.
The CARES Act, as it’s called, will provide just that:
“As we fight to protect American lives, we’re also protecting American livelihoods,” the President said during yesterday’s White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing. “I encourage the House to pass this vital legislation and send the bill to my desk for signature. Without delay, I will sign it immediately.”
SectionsPolitics
TopicsCoronavirus, COVID-19, Donald J. Trump, Mike Pence, U. S. Senate, U.S. President, U.S. Vice President, Washington D.C., White House Coronavirus Task Force
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed