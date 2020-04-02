|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 162 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee as of April 2nd, 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 2,845 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee as of Thursday, April 2nd, 2020. That is up 162 cases from Wednesday’s 2,683. There have been thirty two deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
Ten new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to thirty seven.
Dix new cases of Coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County bringing the total to forty one. The total cases in Cheatham County remains at eleven.
Two more cases have been reported in Dickson County bringing the total to twenty. Cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County remains at one. No new cases have been reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. Carroll County has had no new cases reported. The total remains at five.
Three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Henry County bring the total cases to four. There are no reported cases in Stewart County.
There are no new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Christian County Kentucky. The Total remains at seven.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 617 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 263,339 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 5,648 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
