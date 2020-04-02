Tennessee Department of Health reports 162 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee as of April 2nd, 2020

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 2,845 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee as of Thursday, April 2nd, 2020. That is up 162 cases from Wednesday’s 2,683. There have been thirty two deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

Ten new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to thirty seven.

Dix new cases of Coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County bringing the total to forty one. The total cases in Cheatham County remains at eleven.

Two more cases have been reported in Dickson County bringing the total to twenty. Cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County remains at one. No new cases have been reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. Carroll County has had no new cases reported. The total remains at five.

Three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Henry County bring the total cases to four. There are no reported cases in Stewart County.

There are no new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Christian County Kentucky. The Total remains at seven.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 617 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 263,339 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 5,648 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County Positive Negative Death Anderson County 10 164 Bedford County 6 110 Benton County 4 36 Bledsoe County 2 15 Blount County 32 148 Bradley County 18 171 Campbell County 4 66 Cannon County 4 59 Carroll County 5 91 Carter County 1 68 Cheatham County 11 196 Chester County 3 49 Claiborne County 2 39 Clay County 1 28 Cocke County 1 53 Coffee County 3 135 Crockett County 0 29 Cumberland County 16 296 Davidson County 617 4,813 6 Decatur County 0 38 Dekalb County 5 75 Dickson County 20 147 Dyer County 5 82 Fayette County 14 148 Fentress County 1 52 Franklin County 8 97 Gibson County 6 143 Giles County 3 76 Grainger County 3 41 Greene County 16 87 1 Grundy County 8 35 Hamblen County 3 90 Hamilton County 61 671 3 Hancock County 0 6 Hardeman County 4 55 Hardin County 2 115 Hawkins County 7 71 Haywood County 2 41 Henderson County 0 86 Henry County 4 79 Hickman County 1 67 Houston County 1 77 Humphreys County 2 39 Jackson County 2 29 Jefferson County 6 87 Johnson County 2 7 Knox County 92 885 1 Lake County 0 16 Lauderdale County 2 43 Lawrence County 2 129 Lewis County 2 18 Lincoln County 2 54 Loudon County 9 119 Macon County 5 96 Madison County 13 212 Marion County 13 48 1 Marshall County 2 119 Maury County 18 409 McMinn County 3 151 McNairy County 3 60 Meigs County 2 43 Monroe County 5 99 Montgomery County 37 541 Moore County 0 15 Morgan County 1 29 Obion County 2 72 1 Overton County 2 82 Perry County 2 26 Pickett County 0 12 Polk County 1 19 Putnam County 37 331 Rhea County 0 77 Roane County 3 128 Robertson County 41 347 Rutherford County 113 1,120 1 Scott County 3 55 Sequatchie County 2 23 Sevier County 10 234 Shelby County 570 2,829 5 Smith County 3 91 Stewart County 0 47 Sullivan County 17 183 1 Sumner County 268 913 7 Tipton County 24 196 Trousdale County 6 33 1 Unicoi County 1 30 Union County 1 26 Van Buren County 0 20 Warren County 1 93 Washington County 20 293 Wayne County 2 31 Weakley County 1 68 White County 2 77 Williamson County 199 1,434 3 Wilson County 62 756 Out of TN 212 4,972 1 Pending 103 4,955 Total 2,845 31,766 32

Case Management Protocol

TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

