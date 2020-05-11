|
Tennessee makes changes to Child Support Guidelines
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is implementing revised child support guidelines this week that will help align all child support orders with changing family economics, improve the system for both custodial and noncustodial parents, and meet new federal requirements.
These are the first major changes to Tennessee’s child support guidelines since 2005.
They include:
“These revised guidelines were created through two years of collaborative work involving parents, attorneys, and our staff who were all committed to improving the child support system and helping build a thriving Tennessee,” said Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “Parents depend on child support to create a better life for their children and it’s important for the system to reflect the changing economic realities of today’s families.”
To ensure these revised guidelines don’t create an influx of new child support modification requests, TDHS is implementing a temporary requirement for case modifications that will remain in effect until November 10th, 2020. During this time there must be a change of circumstances, such as income or number of children, in addition to at least a 15% change between the amount of the current support order and the amount of the proposed order for the case modification to be granted.
Additionally, parents with an iPhone can download an app to get an estimate of what their child support order will look like under these new guidelines. The app can be found on the Apple store by searching Child Support Calculator of TN. Parents who already have the Child Support Calculator of TN app will need to update it to reflect the new guidelines.
The TDHS Child Support Program provides services that promote parental responsibility to meet the financial needs of children and their families.
Provides the following assistance:
The Child Support Program additionally provides support services to help noncustodial parents find the employment and job training they need to meet their child support obligations. Barriers such as lack of education, job skills, substance abuse, health problems, and transportation hinder the ability to obtain long term employment and develop strong relationships with their children.
The Child Support Program has partnered with agencies to create a referral network to address these needs.
Individuals are encouraged to contact their local child support office if they are in need of any of these services. Local offices can be found by visiting: www.tn.gov/humanservices/for-families/child-support-services/child-support-office-locator.html
