United States Has Built the World’s Leading Coronavirus Testing System
Washington, D.C. – President Donald J. Trump is working tirelessly to ensure that every State, territory, and tribe has the resources they need to meet their testing goals.
The Administration is sending $11 billion to help States, territories, and tribes meet the testing goals set out by their Governors and tribal leaders.
The Federal Government will be sending approximately 12 million swabs to States over the course of May to supplement private sector resources.
President Donald J. Trump is also working to ensure manufacturers are producing enough testing supplies – such as reagents and extraction kits – to support our robust testing system.
The Administration has partnered with leading retail companies as well as local independent pharmacies to increase access to testing for Americans in more communities.
By the end of this week, more than 300 retail testing sites will be operational to serve Americans in 47 states and D.C., prioritizing access in underserved communities.
Leading The World in Testing
As a result of President Donald Trump’s leadership, the United States has become the world’s leader in coronavirus testing.
Developing New Tests
President Donald Trump has led an unprecedented effort to quickly develop more innovative, high-quality, and reliable tests.
