Hopkinsville Community College to begin new Paramedic Program in August

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will start a new 4-semester paramedic program that will prepare students to sit for the National Registry Paramedic Exam that is required for students to work in the field.

HCC will partner with Madisonville Community College (MCC) to better serve students in the Pennyrile region.

The program has space for 16 students and is selective admission, requiring students to be EMT certified and complete several prerequisite courses prior to being admitted into the program.

Students will have the option to graduate with either an associate in applied science degree in emergency medical services – paramedic or a certificate for emergency medical services – paramedic.

Interested students must complete a separate application for the paramedic program, which can be downloaded at rebrand.ly/HCCparamedic or obtained by emailing Dr. Beth Beverly at *protected email* . Applications are due by June 15th, 2020.

According to HCC Director of Allied Health Dr. Beth Beverly, the program’s courses will be offered in a flipped classroom model, which is a blended learning approach incorporating face-to-face interaction mixed with independent study online. “This type of classroom experience allows student and instructor to maximize the in-classroom time for technical skills training,” explained Dr. Beverly.

The paramedic program is an approved for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, which provides Kentucky residents who meet minimal requirements with free tuition.

For more information, contact Dr. Beth Beverly by email at *protected email* .

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region's economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu

