APSU Football has Four Players named to HERO Sports Preseason FCS All-America Teams

Seattle, WA – Led by 2019 Consensus First-Team All-American Kordell Jackson, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team saw four athletes named to the 2020 HERO Sports Preseason FCS All-American Teams, Thursday, May 28th.

Jackson, who was the Governors first Consensus All-American since 2002, was joined on HERO Sports’ Preseason First Team by wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson.

A pair of APSU Govs linemen earned HERO Sports’ Preseason Third Team recognition: offensive lineman Blake Mitchell and defensive lineman Josephus Smith.

Jackson, a Birmingham, Alabama native, led the OVC with seven interceptions – two returned for touchdowns – and ultimately was responsible for 10 of the Govs 25 turnovers gained. When he wasn’t providing lockdown protection, Jackson could often be found in the opposing backfield, with eight of his 47 tackles resulting in lost yardage.

Wilson, a Bowling Green, Kentucky native, returns after piecing together the finest season by a receiver in program history, finishing with 89 catches for 1,564 yards and 15 touchdowns – each program records. He recorded eight 100-yard outings during the season and was the first APSU Govs receiver to average more than 100 yards per game since Lanis Frederick in 2006.

Brentwood, Tennessee product Mitchell was the center for an offensive line that helped the Govs post record-setting offensive numbers in 2019. Austin Peay State University led the OVC in scoring (34.5 ppg), third-down conversions (42.1 percent) and fourth-down conversions (62.1 percent), while the offensive line allowed just 1.00 sacks per game, ranking eighth nationally.

A Leeds, Alabama native, Smith frequently caused mayhem in the opponent’s backfield, rolling up 18.5 tackles for loss thanks to eight games where he recorded multiple stops behind the line of scrimmage. He also served as the focal point for a run defense which led the OVC and ranked eighth nationally with just 104.1 yards per game allowed.

Ranked No. 13 in HERO Sports FCS Top 25 Preseason Poll, Wednesday, Austin Peay State University is scheduled to open its 2020 campaign with the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff against preseason No. 10 Central Arkansas, August 29th in Montgomery, Alabama. The Governors first appearance at Fortera Stadium is its September 12th OVC opener against UT Martin, which received votes in the HERO Sports Preseason Poll.

With the APSU Govs’ season opener now just 93 days away, the quickest way for fans to renew or purchase season tickets is to visit LetsGoPeay.com/buytickets and click on the Football Season Tickets link. Fans may also call the Austin Peay State University ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) to complete the purchasing process.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics