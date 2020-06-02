101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell update Health Protection Measures

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell announced updated health protection condition (HPCON) measures at Fort Campbell, today.

Effective June 2nd, 2020 the installation will operate at HPCON level B, a change from the previous HPCON level C. HPCON B measures are less extensive than HPCON C measures, but still impose restrictions to safeguard personnel on the installation from COVID-19 Coronavirus.

“We had some outside sets of eyes take a hard look at this with us in terms of our ability to monitor, our ability to test, our ability to treat, and then probably most importantly our case rate trajectory,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “Those factors were all such that it was appropriate to shift from HPCON C to HPCON B.”

Specific changes currently enacted or taking effect soon include scaled reopening of select physical fitness centers on the installation with access limited to active-duty service members, and increased capacity at childcare facilities.

Various units will conduct collective training (training in groups) and live-fire training throughout June and July in preparation for their missions in support of greater Army requirements. HPCON B measures permit this type of training, while incorporating social distancing and established U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

Fort Campbell leadership, with medical expert input, continually assess the operating environment. Leaders alter the current HPCON level as required to balance training requirements with the responsibility to safeguard service members, Families, and civilians on the installation.

Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell command sergeant major, stressed that “the first line leader checks are absolutely the most important. At the beginning of the day and at the end of the day, that first line leader needs to talk to every one of their Soldiers and ask them the screening questions.”

First line leaders play an essential role in preventing spread of the virus, Barker added.

Fort Campbell enacted HPCON C measures March 26th.

