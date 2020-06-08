Best News Yet of 2020: Signs America’s Bouncing Back Fast

Washington, D.C. – America got some welcome news on Friday: “surprising, unprecedented job growth along with clear signs that the national pandemic has ebbed far from its peak,” the New York Post editorial board writes.



Two and a half million jobs were added last month—the biggest jump in U.S. history.

“A majority of the Minneapolis City Council has pledged to ‘dismantle’ the city’s police department as their solution to police violence after George Floyd’s death.” The city council said they will defund the police and put the money toward a “community-based public safety model.” Read more from Henry Rodgers in The Daily Caller.

Now is a terrible moment for The New York Times—and for freedom of expression everywhere. “On Sunday afternoon, the Times announced that James Bennet, its editorial page editor, would resign, and Jim Dao, his deputy, would be reassigned. Their crime: publishing an opinion piece from a United States senator Times staffers and readers did not like,” former Times reporter Alex Berenson writes for Fox News.

“Today, behind the cloak of a pandemic the Chinese Communist Party itself created, we are witnessing similar kinds of strategic behavior as China seeks to advance its own agenda and Chinese propagandists seek to advance a pro-authoritarian government narrative,” White House Trade & Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro writes for Fox News.

