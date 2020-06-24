President Donald Trump speaks in Phoenix

Washington, D.C. – At 5:40pm CT Tuesday evening, June 23rd, 2020, President Donald Trump will deliver an address to young Americans at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona.

President Trump was in Arizona yesterday, where he just visited the border to celebrate more than 200 miles of new border wall completed.



“We’re on pace to complete 450 miles by the end of the year, and 500 miles almost immediately thereafter,” the President said at a roundtable in Yuma.

