State Farm Cuts Tennessee Auto Rates 9.5%

Nashville, TN – Driving behaviors across the country continue to evolve during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Based on current trends, State Farm® is working to reduce auto insurance rates in Tennessee by an average of 9.5%.

This rate reduction will save more than one million State Farm customers a total of $86 million.

This applies to current customers at policy renewal, as well as new and returning customers.



“Current State Farm driving data and claims experience show a considerable decline in miles driven and fewer accidents,” said Dan Krause, Senior Vice President. “As a result, we’re looking for ways to continue supporting our Tennessee customers while we monitor and adjust to trends.”



In addition to the auto rate reduction, the discount for participating in Drive Safe & Save™ is increasing to 10%, and empowers drivers to save more on their auto premiums through driving behaviors.



Customer rate reductions will vary based on their individual renewals. Customers are encouraged to visit with their State Farm agent about individual policies, coverage and any opportunities for discounts, including Drive Safe & Save.



Related Stories

Sections

Topics