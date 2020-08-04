Clarksville Police Department welcomes Officers Arian Prather, Bryan Hughes to Community Relations Unit

Clarksville, TN – Please join us in welcoming Officer Bryan Hughes and Officer Arian Prather to Clarksville Police Department Community Relations Unit.

Officer Hughes is a Clarksville native and is a graduate of Northwest High School. Officer Hughes enlisted in the U.S. Army and served a total of 8 years between active duty and reserves. While serving in the US Army, Officer Hughes attended Austin Peay State University (APSU), later serving as a military contractor for Fort Campbell, KY.

Officer Hughes joined the Clarksville Police Department in 2018 and was working in the patrol division until his recent assignment.

Officer Hughes is excited to serve in his new assignment. His plan is to have an impact on the Clarksville Police Department’s recruiting efforts and to further improve community relations through concentrated outreach efforts.

Officer Ariana Prather was born in Clarksville and graduated from West Creek High School. Post high school, Officer Prather attended Roane State Community College, Midway University and Austin Peay State University. She has an Associate Degree and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Emergency Management. Officer Prather was hired in 2019 and was working in the patrol division until her recent assignment.

Officer Prather is looking forward to interacting more with the youth in the Clarksville area. She is eager to go out into the community and establish more rapport with the citizens of Clarksville. Her end goal is for CPD to positively affect the growing community of Clarksville.

